Alteryx: Analyzing The Data Analytics Enabler

By The Value Investor
Seekingalpha.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlteryx has seen real margin pressure in recent years as the company is investing into sales growth acceleration. Alteryx (AYX) is a name which might not have gotten sufficient coverage on this platform in all likelihood. Given this, a recent deal, and absence of coverage by me in the past, I...

seekingalpha.com

MIT Technology Review

Streamlining pharma drug launches with data and analytics

Pharma companies are recognizing the need for focused and better-segmented targeting for successful product launches. Building on enterprise-ready cloud platform-driven capabilities means more flexibility, faster deployment and time to market, and more impactful outcomes.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
ZDNet

Data analytics company Promethium raised a $26 million Series A

In its drive to help supply-chain-heavy businesses become more data-driven, while helping their non-technical data employees strive to make better decisions in real-time, not months, collaborative data analytics platform Promethium announced recently that it raised $26 million in Series A funding to help further expand its business initiatives. "Our first...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Lordstown Motors Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.75 (-426.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $0M. Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have...
MARKETS
hackernoon.com

How to Create a Simple Web Dashboard for Efficient Data Analytics

Dashboards allow you to visually compare metrics and show the extremes, the difference, and tendencies of changes in values ​​in an easily perceived form. The ideal web dashboard should be interactive. Changing the data and its presentation and instantly receiving the visualization is super convenient. It saves time and makes analysis more efficient.
COMPUTERS
#Data Analytics#Data Science#Enterprise Value
Seekingalpha.com

Sell Alert: 2 REITs Getting Risky

We are selling a few REITs to invest in better opportunities. Earlier this month, as the market began to slide, we posted a Market Update in which we explained that our plan was to gradually buy the dips in small increments, week after week. This assures us that we will...
REAL ESTATE
Popculture

Kohl's Customers Should Brace for Possible Changes

As the retail industry shudders from the impact of the pandemic and the growth of online shopping, department store chain Kohl's may be breathing its last breath. The brand confirmed last month that it has received "letters expressing interest in acquiring the company," and some industry experts are speculating that a deal may be imminent. A buy-out could mean the end of another nationwide chain, but it could also be a boon to investors.
RETAIL
Seekingalpha.com

Devon Energy: The New Kid On The Block With A Potential 9%+ Yield

After years of only providing relatively low dividends, Devon Energy now sees itself as the new kid on the block in the world of income investing. The severe downturn of 2020 seems to have only strengthened the resolve of the oil and gas industry to focus upon shareholder returns instead of production growth. Whilst Devon Energy (DVN) has long provided dividends, until recently they were always relatively low and essentially an afterthought but not now with their new shareholder returns policy and accompanying capital allocation strategy seeing them as the new kid on the block with a potential high 9%+ yield as we head into 2022.
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Marketing
Forbes

Security Analytics Tools Need Structured Data

Richard Towle is CEO at CyberQ Technologies Inc. "How come my security analytics tools don't work?" I have been practicing cybersecurity for more than a few years now, and over that time, I have learned quite a bit about how to be as efficient as possible and make the biggest impact in the fastest and easiest way possible.
SOFTWARE
Forbes

Decision Makers Must Prioritize Data Analytics In 2022

COO and co-founder at Maven Road. Although the world is slowly recovering economically from the crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, 2022 brings with it an uncertain outlook, in which businesses should aim to obtain insights from their audiences and industry to strengthen their marketing strategies and decision making. Organizations...
MARKETS
Forbes

Eight Trends Predicted To Define Data Analytics In 2022

Rohit Amarnath is CTO of Vertica, the Unified Analytics Platform, enabling predictive business insights based on a scalable architecture. The data analytics market is booming. According to IDC analysts, businesses were estimated to have spent a whopping $215 billion in 2021 on big data and business analytics solutions, which was a 10% increase over 2020. The demand for data analytics professionals is also exploding. U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics researchers project strong growth (31%) in the field of data science through 2030. Nearly all (90%) corporations are predicted to value information as a "critical enterprise asset and analytics as an essential competency" this year.
TECHNOLOGY
Seekingalpha.com

Avant Brands, Inc. (AVTBF) CEO Norton Singhavon on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Avant Brands, Inc. (OTCQX:AVTBF) Q4 2021 Results Conference Call February 25, 2022 4:00 PM ET. Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Avant Brands, Inc. Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Results Conference Call. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]
FINANCIAL REPORTS
HIT Consultant

Definitive Healthcare Acquires Analytical Wizards, Healthcare Analytics Platform

– This week, Definite Healthcare announced the acquisition of Analytical Wizards, an advanced analytics company revolutionizing analytics in healthcare by combining our AI/ML-powered technology, domain expertise, and high-touch relationship model. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed. – Founded in 2015, Analytical Wizards automates complex analytic models using tools...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Iron Mountain stock rises as Stifel upgrades to buy on potential dividend hike

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) shares on Friday are climbing over 4% as Stifel analyst Shlomo Rosenbaum upgraded the stock on the basis of a potential dividend hike next year. "It appears investors are missing this key inflection point given the stock still screens very cheap and IRM shares remain a value play in the context of the Self Storage and Data Center REITS despite company fundamentals continuing to improve," Rosenbaum wrote in a note to clients.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Dividend Coverage Will Make You Rich

Never buy a stock for its yield until you analyze its overall merit and its dividend’s safety and growth capabilities. I know I’ve said it before, but I really do appreciate your comments. For the record, it takes time to do so. A lot of time. I’ll start...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Delek Logistics Partners: A Safe High 9%+ Distribution Yield For 2022

Delek Logistics Partners saw very strong operating cash flow growth on the surface during 2021, although this was mostly due to a large working capital draw. Throughout the severe downturn of 2020, Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) provided a safe haven for income investors by not only sustaining their distributions but actually pushing them higher, although upon entering 2021 it appeared that this growth would soon come to a grinding halt, as my previous article discussed. Since it has been almost an entire year since this last detailed analysis, this article provides a new refreshed analysis that not only reviews their results for 2021 but also considers their outlook that sees a safe high 9.31% distribution yield for 2022, although at the same time, still sees limited scope for future distribution growth.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Sabre: New Words From Management And Travel Recovery Could Make The Stock Spike Up

Sabre Corporation is a travel technology company claiming to be the largest global distribution systems’ seller for air bookings in North America. Sabre Corp (SABR) mentioned in the last quarterly release that 2022 could be a beneficial year in terms of global travel recovery. Management also noted that in 2025, shareholders will likely benefit from a significant increase in profitability coming from technological innovations. In my view, if Sabre continues to sign agreements with agencies, and the clients keep on growing, both revenue growth and FCF will trend north. Despite the risks from new data regulations and negotiations with travel suppliers, the stock is considerably undervalued at the current market price.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Market Risk Indicators - New Experiments

Two versions of a market risk indicator were simulated with historical data from January 2008 to present. The investing strategy used in my "Adaptive Momentum Investing" marketplace service determines the state of the market based on the difference in total return of the following four ETF pairs: (DBB, UUP), (XLY, XLP), (XLI, XLU) and (SLV, GLD). Market is risk-off if at least three pairs indicate risk-off.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Kinross Gold: Complete 2021 Results Analysis

KGC posted a loss of $2.7 million or $0.01 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to an income of $783.3 million or $0.62 per diluted share. Toronto-based Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE:KGC) released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results on February 16, 2022. 1 - 4Q21 and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

