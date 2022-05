Fortnite Bomb Crater Clusters are part of the fallout from ongoing skirmishes between The Imagined Order and The Seven, and if you're going to start healing these scars on the landscape then you'll need to know how to plant saplings at Bomb Crater Clusters in Fortnite. Not only will you be doing your part by reversing some of the damage done in these battles, but you'll also be ticking off one of the Fortnite quests at the same time, so it's a win-win situation. If you have your green fingers at the ready, then we've got details on all of the Fortnite Bomb Crater Clusters locations and how to plant saplings when you get there.

