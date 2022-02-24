Freddie Mac January total mortgage portfolio grew at 11.2% annualized rate, lower than prior month

cashPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) How about an income tax tip that will likely put more cash in your pocket? During 2021, The American Rescue Plan Act (ARP) went into affect. The key here is that some individuals can get income for for time taken off due to COVID-19. The following entities are included in this tax item: businesses and tax-exempt organizations with fewer than 500 employees that pay qualified sick leave or qualified family leave wages and self-employed individuals.

20 DAYS AGO