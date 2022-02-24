ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Limited Edition “The Walking Dead” Whiskey Now Available from The Sexton Single Malt

By John Squires
bloody-disgusting.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn collaboration with AMC Networks and “The Walking Dead,” The Sexton® Single Malt has unveiled an exclusive, co-branded bottle to commemorate the final season of the show. “Featuring a decaying silver label and a walker’s head in the place of the brand’s trademark skeleton logo, the...

bloody-disgusting.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

The Walking Dead Whiskey To Release Special Bottle To Celebrate Final Season

Today, AMC and The Sexton Single Malt announced their latest collaboration -- an exclusive, co-branded bottle to commemorate the final season of The Walking Dead and, as the announcement says, "inspire its fans to enjoy life." To introduce the new release, The Sexton has teamed up with fan-favorite The Walking Dead cast member Ross Marquand, who plays a good-natured character known for his optimism in even the darkest of times. Try to ignore the fact that he's also the Red Skull, okay? That's not the skeleton on the Sexton label, we promise.
DRINKS
Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
MOVIES
Mental_Floss

The Full List of Netflix Shows Confirmed for Release in 2022

Even though 2021 saw many favorite Netflix shows delayed or postponed, the year was certainly no slouch. And there’s plenty more where those came from in 2022. The upcoming year will feature shows that should have returned in 2021 and some that have been planned for 2022, as well as some major premieres you won’t want to miss.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Roth
Biloxi Sun Herald

‘Ozark’ Season 4, Part 2: Netflix Releases Teaser Trailer

Netflix is really drawing out the fourth and final season of its hit show Ozark. The streaming giant is releasing the final season in two parts: Part one premiered in mid-January, and part two is scheduled to drop in late April. Ahead of the release, Netflix released a short teaser trailer, and it gives a brief glimpse of the show’s thrilling climax.
TV SERIES
startattle.com

The Seed (2022 movie) Horror, trailer, release date

Follows lifelong friends Deidre (Lucy Martin), Heather (Sophie Vavasseur), and Charlotte (Chelsea Edge), who are finally getting some time away together, using the upcoming meteor shower to gather more followers for their social media channels. Startattle.com – The Seed 2022. But what starts out as a girls’ getaway in...
MOVIES
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Richard Dean Anderson - TV's original crime-fighting hunk MacGyver - is spotted in LA for the first time years, days after his 72nd birthday

Richard Dean Anderson, TV's original MacGyver, was almost unrecognizable as he was seen out and about in his Malibu neighborhood for the first time in five and a half years. The 1980's heartthrob, who found fame as the ingenious crime-fighting hunk who opted for his Swiss Army Knife and duct tape over guns, has popped up at various overseas events in recent years but has not been snapped in Los Angeles since September 2016.
CELEBRITIES
startattle.com

The Presence of Love (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date

The Presence of Love tells the story of adjunct professor Joss (Eloise Mumford), who travels to England to visit the farm where her late mother grew up. She soon bonds with single father Daniel (Julian Morris), whose family now runs it. Startattle.com – The Presence of Love 2022. This...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whiskey#The Walking Dead#Malt#Limited Edition#Food Drink#Amc Networks#Daryl Herschel#Toho#Jade City Foods#Godzilla Hot Sauces#Kaiju
Outsider.com

WATCH: Whiskey Myers Teases New Single

We told you that Whiskey Myers was up to something! Since the end of January, the Texas-based band has been sharing cryptic images and videos. On Valentine’s Day, they shared a video that showed a glimpse of the Sonic Ranch sign, signaling that they were back in the studio.
TEXAS STATE
Primetimer

The Book of Boba Fett seems to have gotten bored with its own premise -- that's why it has pivoted to The Mandalorian

As Jackson McHenry put it, "this feels like a show that was a cool pitch in some boardroom — 'We have a hit show about a character inspired by Boba Fett. What if we cut to the chase and have a show about Boba himself?' — in search of a more genuine reason to exist. Temuera Morrison does good, imposing work as Boba, and I like his insistence in interviews that he didn’t want the character to talk too much, but it’s tough to spin a show around a character who was most interesting as a mysterious, imposing presence. The more you explain Boba’s backstory, the less I want to know. The show itself seems to have gotten bored with its own premise and shifted over to checking in on Mandalorian characters. Typically, I love to see Baby Yoda in any form, but it’s tiresome to see Boba deal with him alongside a very CGI-faced Luke Skywalker, who, to me, will never emerge from the uncanny valley and has a voice that makes him sound like Pauly Shore voicing Pinocchio. That issue is compounded by the fact that most of Boba takes place, yet again, on Tatooine, a planet with a desert environment that is iconically Star Wars but we’ve also seen many times over. Boba Fett gestures toward a few new ideas about the planet, namely some sort of past involving plentiful oceans, but otherwise, we’ve been over these Mos cities and moisture farms already. It feels a little like watching your over-the-hill uncle describe his favorite high-school stories over and over. Like Anakin Skywalker, I hate sand!"
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Uncharted,’ ‘Dog’ Lead Quiet Weekend as ‘Studio 666’ Flops

Sony’s Uncharted and United Artists’ Dog led a quiet weekend at the North American box office as the only new nationwide offering, Studio 666, flopped. Uncharted, starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, earned an estimated $23.3 million from 4,275 theaters in its second weekend for an enviable domestic tally of $83.4 million.More from The Hollywood ReporterDisney Sets 'Haunted Mansion' Release Date for 2023Cinemark Posts First Profitable Quarter Since Onset of COVID, Touts "Significant Advances in Pandemic Recovery"'Euphoria' Star Dominic Fike Reveals the Fan Theory He Believes About His Character The movie, based on the popular PlayStation game series from publisher Naughty Dog,...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Profitable Movies of All Time

“The Sound of Music,” the heart-warming 1965 musical starring Julie Andrews, and “Get Out,” the 2017 horror film written and directed by Jordan Peele, have something in common: They are both among the 75 movies that made the most money with the smallest budgets. High-budget movies often make headlines. The most expensive production ever (thus […]
INCOME TAX
The Guardian

In brief: Good Intentions, Tickets for the Ark, Crying in H Mart – review

Nur is of Pakistani heritage and from a close-knit family, but he cannot bring himself to tell his parents about his girlfriend, Yasmina. She is Sudanese and Nur fears that his family will disapprove of her being black. The novel’s structure, interspersing the backstory of Nur and Yasmina’s relationship with Nur’s current dilemma, impedes propulsion of the story, but Nur is nonetheless a sympathetic protagonist and Ali sensitively explores racial tension and filial guilt.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
hypebeast.com

DC Comics and PUMA Join Forces for a Limited Edition 'The Batman' Collection

Ahead of the much-anticipated release of Warner Bros. film The Batman, has joined forces with DC Comics to bring a full limited-edition collection to fans. The collection captures the moody essence of Gotham City in a selection of footwear, apparel and accessories products. The capsule includes Batsuit-inspired cut lines and graphics designed with drama and grittiness in mind. In terms of footwear options, PUMA is launching a Gotham City twist on its classics including the PUMA Suede, a Fierce 2 inspired by Catwoman aka Selina Kyle and an entirely black RS-X silhouette featuring red accents. The ominous element continues with a sleek all-black Mayze with a pop of red on the formstrip, two Court Rider basketball styles that pay homage to the titular couple, Batman and Catwoman. PUMA is also releasing Batman ULTRA and FUTURE Z football cleats.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cinema Blend

The Continental: An Updated Cast List For The John Wick Prequel Series, Including Mel Gibson

The John Wick franchise is wildly popular in the movie space, and there’s obviously a hope it’ll have the same success in the television world. The Continental is coming to Starz to tell the story of the hotel chain catering to assassins decades before the events of the movies unfolded. It sounds like an exciting premise so far, and it’s backed up by an equally exciting cast.
TV SERIES
NME

‘Ozark’ season four part two trailer confirms April release date

Netflix has confirmed that the second batch of episodes in Ozark‘s fourth season will be released on April 29 – you can watch a trailer below. The concluding seven episodes of the show’s final season will arrive almost three months after the first part released in January, picking up as Ruth (Julia Garner) seeks vengeance following the murder of her cousin Wyatt.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy