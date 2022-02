When you look outside yourself for the feeling of belonging, you choose to compromise what's true for you instead of being authentically youTerri Kozlowski. Everyone wants to feel that they belong, have a place to fit in, or be a part of something. It’s one of the foundational physiological needs. But even if you have friends, family, and a community doesn’t mean you have a sense of belonging. And without this feeling, you can’t grow because it will be restrained. After all, you are looking outside yourself for something the egoic mind desires.

