Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals are trying to catch the New York Rangers for the third spot in the Metropolitan Division. They are behind the Rangers by four points but could close the gap in half with a win later tonight at home. Will the Caps go 2-0 this season versus New York? Or will the Rangers increase the size of their lead over Washington – and also avenge their loss to the same team earlier this season? With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NHL odds series, which includes our Washington Capitals-New York Rangers prediction, odds, and pick we have laid out below.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO