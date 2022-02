My motivation to work out generally waxes and wanes (super common), but ever since the pandemic I've found the waning periods lasting longer than they typically do because if I know I'm not gonna be able to make a full 30 minutes of HIIT happen for example, I feel like it's not going to be worth doing anything at all. But—and I can't believe I'm saying this—I'm wrong. Every little bit of movement counts. Seriously—getting just 10 minutes of exercise a day has profound benefits. (In fact, a meta-analysis published in the Journal of Happiness Studies found that you only need 10 minutes of exercise a week to boost happiness. A week!)

WORKOUTS ・ 15 DAYS AGO