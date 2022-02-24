Municipal Waste, Pig Destroyer, Dwarves, Spy to tour in May

After being privately purchased, the Rally Fighter driven by Michelle Rodriguez (Letty Toretto) needed to make a cross-country journey. The Local Motors Rally Fighter is one cool car, without the help of movie magic. Built in the United States, these are (unbelievably) completely street legal car like nothing else. Unfortunately, the venture recently went out of business, so the prospects of owning one are slipping away. Even before learning of the closure, the CEO of Speed Digital, Neil Pitt, had a chance to buy the most famous Rally Fighter out there, and he pounced.
