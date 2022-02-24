ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Municipal Waste, Pig Destroyer, Dwarves, Spy to tour in May

Punknews.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis May, Municipal waste, Pig Destroyer, Dwarves, and...

www.punknews.org

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Wolf Van Halen Asked Father’s Permission to Join One Rock Band

Wolf Van Halen once went to his father, rock legend Eddie Van Halen, for his opinion about joining another rock band. “That was a funny thing. I was hanging out in New Jersey with my friends from Sevendust while they were recording ‘Black Out the Sun’ and I got a call from Mark Tremonti,” Wolf said in a recent interview. “They didn’t have a bass player and heard that I was in New Jersey and they were in New York. He asked ‘Hey, do you wanna come on tour?’ I [hung] up and called my dad and I was like ‘Hey pop, is it cool if I do this?’ He was like ‘Yeah, go do it. It will be a good time.’”
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Nikki Sixx Calls Pearl Jam ‘One of the Most Boring Bands in History’ After Eddie Vedder Diss

UPDATE (2/8): Pearl Jam and Mötley Crüe’s extremely 1991 feud got a little bit more ridiculous as video of Eddie Vedder taking a not-so-subtle jab at Tommy Lee’s drum theatrics at a recent show began to circulate online. The comments came during Vedder’s solo show with his backing band the Earthlings in New Jersey this past Sunday, Feb. 7, a couple days after Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx called Pearl Jam “one of the most boring bands in history” (this was after Vedder dissed the hair metal giants in a New York Times interview). While on stage, Vedder introduced a...
MUSIC
Fatherly

RIP Mark Lanegan: These Are His 6 Essential Albums

On February 22, 2022, legendary singer-songwriter Mark Lanegan died at the age of 57. The Seattle-born rocker is perhaps most famous for his band Screaming Trees, but if that is your only knowledge of Lanegan’s contributions to the world of punk, rock, and all sorts of other musical genres, then you don’t know Lanegan. A musical polymath, Lanegan’s talents were more varied than most. He was not simply a guy who did ’90s alt-rock. That’s part of it.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Municipal Waste#Pig Destroyer#Dwarves
101.9 The Rock

52 Years Ago: Black Sabbath Release Their Debut Album + Invent Heavy Metal

51 years ago today, Black Sabbath released their debut album and kicked off the entire genre of heavy metal. Take an in-depth look at its creation, reception and legacy. It was a clarion call that echoed from the void, a raucous cry of unity for rockers that couldn’t relate to the peace and love vibes of the Woodstock era. The sound had less to do with the escapist tone of most popular music and more to do with the desperation and frustration of living in the detritus of post-World War II Europe.
ROCK MUSIC
iheart.com

Music: Eddie Vedder Pays Tribute To Mark Lanegan, Heart Tour, Slash, Tool!

Watch EDDIE VEDDER Pay Tribute To MARK LANEGAN During Seattle Concert: 'He's Gonna Be Deeply Missed'. Nancy Wilson Is Doing a Heart Tour . . . Without Her Sister Ann. HEART is gearing up for a tour . . . but it's not the Heart you're used to. It's NANCY WILSON'S HEART . . . which will be Nancy and her own band, which does NOT include her sister ANN.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
Daily Herald

May Erlewine Plans a Stop at Hey Nonny During Album Release Tour

Beloved Michigan songwriter May Erlewine will be performing at Hey Nonny on March 3 at 7:30 p.m. as part of her new album release tour. Erlewine is visiting a select few venues to promote her new album, Tiny Beautiful Things, which will officially be released to the public on May 13. Fans can attend her show at the Arlington Heights music venue and bistro to hear a sneak preview of her new songs.
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
Classic Rock 96.1

David Gilmour and Roger Waters Solo Albums Ranked Worst to Best

David Gilmour and Roger Waters both laid claim to the legacy of Pink Floyd, rarely making solo statements. The difference was that Gilmour remained at the helm, leading Pink Floyd to three more studio albums after Waters' bitter mid-'80s departure. Some have actually argued that the first one, Momentary Lapse of Reason, was nothing more than a Gilmour solo project dressed up with the band moniker.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

On This Day: Johnny Cash Records ‘At San Quentin’ Album Live in 1969

Johnny Cash fans know that the legendary Man in Black had an interesting relationship with prisons. On February 24, 1969, which is exactly 53 years ago, Cash recorded his iconic “At San Quentin” album. As the title states, Cash recorded the album live at the San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California. He would then release the album officially on June 4, 1969.
MUSIC
Ultimate Unexplained

Here Are The Top 5 Most Ruthless Female Gangsters Who Terrorized New York

It's a man's world, but these women ruled it! Check out the Top 5 women gangsters of New York. Stephanie St. Clair aka Queenie aka Madame St. Clair was the numbers queen of Harlem. She was Creole (African and French descent). She was a female boss and sometimes-gangster. She used strategy and force to keep other gangsters, like Dutch Schultz, out of Harlem. According to the Mob Museum,
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Motorious

Fate Of The Furious Hero Rally Fighter Goes On A Trip

After being privately purchased, the Rally Fighter driven by Michelle Rodriguez (Letty Toretto) needed to make a cross-country journey. The Local Motors Rally Fighter is one cool car, without the help of movie magic. Built in the United States, these are (unbelievably) completely street legal car like nothing else. Unfortunately, the venture recently went out of business, so the prospects of owning one are slipping away. Even before learning of the closure, the CEO of Speed Digital, Neil Pitt, had a chance to buy the most famous Rally Fighter out there, and he pounced.
CARS
The Guardian

In brief: Good Intentions, Tickets for the Ark, Crying in H Mart – review

Nur is of Pakistani heritage and from a close-knit family, but he cannot bring himself to tell his parents about his girlfriend, Yasmina. She is Sudanese and Nur fears that his family will disapprove of her being black. The novel’s structure, interspersing the backstory of Nur and Yasmina’s relationship with Nur’s current dilemma, impedes propulsion of the story, but Nur is nonetheless a sympathetic protagonist and Ali sensitively explores racial tension and filial guilt.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy