ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

It's lining up to be Johnson and Donald as opposing Ryder Cup captains in 2023

By Len Ziehm
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. -- Neither Zach Johnson nor Luke Donald looked threatening during Thursday's first round of the PGA Tour's traditional Florida swing. The veterans teed off with 20 minutes of each other, Donald starting his round off No. 1 and Johnson off No. 10 at the Honda Classic --...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods' niece Cheyenne set to have first child with fiancée

Cheyenne Woods, the niece of the legendary Tiger Woods, is expecting her first child with her fiancée Aaron Hicks of the New York Yankees. Woods uploaded a post to her 160,000 Instagram followers of her and Hicks sharing a moment together for the announcement, writing: "Surprise! 2022 is about to be a great year."
CELEBRITIES
golfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson given more bad news by Tiger Woods in torrid week

Phil Mickelson once thanked "all the crazies" before claiming he'd won the PGA Tour's player impact program. But apparently it was Tiger Woods who has scooped it, according to one reporter. If this is indeed true, it caps an interesting few weeks in Mickelson's career. Comments he made about the...
GOLF
thecomeback.com

Greg Norman sends blunt message to PGA Tour

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has remained adamant that any player who elected to join the new rumored Saudi-backed Super Golf League would be banned from playing on the PGA Tour. Golf legend Greg Norman, the CEO of LIV Golf Investments, which is the main company backing the proposed league,...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Iowa State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
golfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson LOSES MORE SPONSORS after controversial Saudi & PGA Tour comments

Financial management company Workday have decided to drop Phil Mickelson as spokesman following his recent comments surrounding the PGA Tour and a new Saudi Golf League, according to a report in Golf Digest. The news comes little more than 24 hours after KPMG confirmed they were also ending their sponsorship...
GOLF
GolfWRX

Former PGA Tour pro leaves golf behind to become a Deputy Sheriff

Tour players come and go. Some pursue other sports. Some (for example, Gabriela Ruffels) come to golf via a completely different career sport. Few, if any, have gone from PGA tour player to law enforcement. With a best of 9th at the 2012 Miccosukee Championship, he may not be the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
golfmagic.com

Justin Thomas and Jack Nicklaus begin golf-course design project

Justin Thomas and golf legend Jack Nicklaus have begun a golf course design project in Palm Beach Gardens in Florida, which will open in 2023. The name of the site will be Panther National and on Tuesday, the pair held a groundbreaking ceremony which marked the start of the site's construction.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Simone
golfmagic.com

Jack Nicklaus on Greg Norman: "Why would I support that?!"

In perhaps the least surprising golf news, Jack Nicklaus has pledged his full support to the PGA Tour, but with added spiciness. Nicklaus, 82, was recently asked about the Saudi-led breakaway by his friend and former professional rival Greg Norman. Norman, 67, penned an extraordinary email to PGA Tour commissioner...
GOLF
ESPN

Greg Norman challenges PGA Tour's push against Saudi-backed golf league

Greg Norman has accused the PGA Tour of bullying and threatening its players by warning them they might face a lifetime ban if they join a proposed rival circuit that is being financed by Saudi Arabian money. In a letter to PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan on Thursday, a copy...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Jay Monahan to PGA Tour pros: "Anyone on the fence needs to make a decision"

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has told all PGA Tour players currently on the fence about joining a new Saudi Golf League will need to make a quick decision on their future. Monahan met with PGA Tour players at a mandatory meeting on Tuesday ahead of this week's Honda Classic...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pga Tour#Pga Of America#Pga National#The John Deere Classic#Pga Tour#American#European#Whistling Straights
Tennis World Usa

David Feherty: "27 years with Tiger Woods"

David Feherty was announced Tuesday as the emcee of next month’s World Golf Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Tiger Woods, former PGA TOUR Commissioner Tim Finchem, four-time LPGA Tour major winner Susie Maxwell Berning, and trailblazing golf course designer Marion Hollins. The ceremony is set for March 9...
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
Reuters

Norman accuses PGA Tour of bully tactics over Saudi league

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Greg Norman, the frontman for the proposed Super Golf League, on Thursday accused PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan of "bullying" and stressed that he cannot legally ban players who join the Saudi-funded breakaway circuit. Monahan has reportedly informed players that they could be stripped of their...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour pro wants former Ryder Cup skipper to take paternity test

The PGA Tour is hosting the Honda Classic this week as part of their Florida swing. As such, it's quite a good time to share some footage of some epic shots and moments at PGA National over the years. Famed for its three-hole stretch named The Bear Trap, it has...
GOLF
Field Level Media

Greg Norman to PGA Tour: You cannot ban players

Greg Norman fired off an open letter to PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan on Thursday, accusing him of “bullying” and asserting that he cannot legally ban players if they join a rival league. The two-time major winner and CEO of LIV Golf scolded Monahan in the strongly worded...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
iheart.com

Tracy West: PGA's #7 Golfer Justin Thomas Commits to Valspar Tournament!

On Friday, Valspar Championship Tournament director Tracy West joins us for a quick update on all the goings-on in preparation for the tournament, set to start on St. Patrick's Day! And Tracy lets us know that the number-7 player in the world, Justin Thomas, is joining the field at the Valspar! There are still two weeks left for players to commit, and if things go as planned, the tournament will have it's strongest field since 2013!
GOLF
Golf Digest

At Honda Classic, Zach Johnson mum on Ryder Cup captaincy but his peers have plenty to say

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. -- Standing in front of a group of reporters outside the scoring area on Thursday at the Honda Classic, Zach Johnson was happy to field questions about his clothes. The arrival of his bag in south Florida had been held up to a transport issue—in short, a former caddie named Steve Hulka drives players' clubs and clothes from tournament to tournament in a truck, and he got held up on his way from Los Angeles to Palm Beach Gardens due to bad weather in Texas—so he wore a colorful shirt printed with images of alpine skiers and a pair of khakis with an iron burn on the left knee. What he wouldn't talk about was the Ryder Cup. The Associated Press reported earlier this week that he'll soon be named as the next captain by the PGA of America, which is a surprise to exactly no one, but the only one who stayed mum on the topic during the first round at the Honda Classic was Johnson himself.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
22K+
Followers
150K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy