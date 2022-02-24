It's lining up to be Johnson and Donald as opposing Ryder Cup captains in 2023

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. -- Standing in front of a group of reporters outside the scoring area on Thursday at the Honda Classic, Zach Johnson was happy to field questions about his clothes. The arrival of his bag in south Florida had been held up to a transport issue—in short, a former caddie named Steve Hulka drives players' clubs and clothes from tournament to tournament in a truck, and he got held up on his way from Los Angeles to Palm Beach Gardens due to bad weather in Texas—so he wore a colorful shirt printed with images of alpine skiers and a pair of khakis with an iron burn on the left knee. What he wouldn't talk about was the Ryder Cup. The Associated Press reported earlier this week that he'll soon be named as the next captain by the PGA of America, which is a surprise to exactly no one, but the only one who stayed mum on the topic during the first round at the Honda Classic was Johnson himself.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO