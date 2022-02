DUNEDIN, Fla. -- Gunnar Hoglund is starting to lean into that final turn of the Tommy John rehab process, the point where he can almost let it loose like he used to. Hoglund, the Blue Jays' first-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, underwent Tommy John surgery nine months and eight days ago on May 17, 2021. He’s worked through the less glamorous days of rehab, where gains are incremental and the daily exercises become repetitive for a pitcher accustomed to competing at the highest level. Now, throwing off flat ground at 120 feet, Hoglund is building up to get back on the mound.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO