Kelly Clarkson Will Honor Dolly Parton At The ACM Awards

By Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKelly Clarkson has been announced as a performer at the ACM Awards, on March 7, 2022, in Las Vegas with host Doly Parton and as she shared on Instagram, Dolly will be her main focus in the performance. Kelly posted, “One word: DOLLY. 👸🏼 That’s right, y’all! I’m so...

Ok Magazine

Country Music's Secrets & Scandals: Inside Blake Shelton, Dolly Parton & More Star's Failed Marriages, Illicit Affairs : Photos

Love is like a song!....a sad song. From divorces to betryal to working through relationship woes — nobody knows heartache and struggle quite like country singers. Singers like Blake Shelton, Dolly Parton, Reba Mcentire, Kenny Chesney along with Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have all gone through troubles with love as well as life — and have made millions penning songs about it!
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Why Dolly Parton Doesn't Give Goddaughter Miley Cyrus Advice

Dolly Parton is opening up about her bond with Miley Cyrus. During a new interview with Us Weekly, the "Jolene" songstress said that she is "proud" to be an inspiration to the new generation of female musicians. However, Parton shared that she usually doesn't give other singers advice, including her goddaughter.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Dolly Parton Reveals Secret Song Inspired by Elvis Presley

Dolly Parton still dreams of Elvis Presley. She had the chance to meet him once, but she had to turn him down. She cried about that. But like most things she struggled with, the country queen turned it into a song where she imagines singing one of her biggest hits with The King.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Kelly Clarkson files to drop "Clarkson" from her legal name

According to documents obtained by The Blast, Kelly Brianne Clarkson is dropping her last name, so she will only be known as Kelly Brianne. “My new name more fully reflects who I am," Clarkson wrote in the legal document. It's unclear if her changing her legal will affect how she's known on TV as the star of The Kelly Clarkson Show. ALSO: Clarkson filmed her show Wednesday from quarantine, isolating even though she's "not even sick."
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Dolly Parton to Host 57th Academy of Country Music Awards

Country icon Dolly Parton will host the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards. The two-hour show will stream live without commercials at 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video on March 7 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Parton will be joined by a co-host, who will be announced later, with nominations for this year’s awards slated for reveal next week.
MUSIC
Billboard

Kelly Clarkson Delivers Soulful Cover of Kacey Musgraves’ ‘Breadwinner’: Watch

Kelly Clarkson has passed along Kacey Musgraves’ dire warning to “stay away from a boy like that” on the Thursday (Feb. 10) episode of her eponymous talk show. For the latest edition of Kellyoke, host Clarkson and her band Y’all put their own spin on “Breadwinner,” a fan favorite track from Musgrave’s 2021 album Star-Crossed. The original is a soft, cautionary tale against dating men who can’t handle your success, full of bouncy percussion and sparkling harmonies. The three-time Grammy winner, on the other hand, brought the song up an octave and gave it a harder edge with her signature chesty vocals. Funky synthesizer organs and guitar work round out the instrumentals. Clarkson pretty much never misses, and with this cover, the shining moment comes just after the one minute mark, when she belts out, “The fault isn’t mine.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Lisa Marie Shared an Emotional Final Gift With Elvis Presley

Lisa Marie Presley was only nine years old when her famous father died just a room away from her. She had one final gift for the King. It didn’t take long for the estate of Elvis Presley to arrange a memorial. Elvis died on August 16, 1977, at the age of 42. The very next day, tens of thousands of fans gathered for the chance to see the King one last time.
CELEBRITIES
Taste of Country

When Priscilla Block Says Kelly Clarkson Changed Her Life, She Means It

The old adage goes that you should never meet your heroes because they'll disappoint you. Priscilla Block says bring on the disappointment!. The country newcomer has a growing list of inspirations, and she's dying to meet them. During normal times, she would have had an opportunity at this point in her career. The viral sensation drove "Just About Over You" inside the Top 20 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, and her new single, "My Bar," is off to a fine start. For an artist on a major label, that kind of success is a key to open up doors to new stages, tours, collaborations, etc, but ...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Wolf Van Halen Asked Father’s Permission to Join One Rock Band

Wolf Van Halen once went to his father, rock legend Eddie Van Halen, for his opinion about joining another rock band. “That was a funny thing. I was hanging out in New Jersey with my friends from Sevendust while they were recording ‘Black Out the Sun’ and I got a call from Mark Tremonti,” Wolf said in a recent interview. “They didn’t have a bass player and heard that I was in New Jersey and they were in New York. He asked ‘Hey, do you wanna come on tour?’ I [hung] up and called my dad and I was like ‘Hey pop, is it cool if I do this?’ He was like ‘Yeah, go do it. It will be a good time.’”
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Bing Crosby Was Not a Fan of Elvis Presley: Here’s Why

Bing Crosby is one of the most lovable actors and singers of his time. The famous blue-eyed guy who gave an emotional performance of “White Christmas” in “Holiday Inn” starred in dozens of films and recorded over 100 albums. However, as another young star rose to fame, Crosby had some negative opinions.
CELEBRITIES

