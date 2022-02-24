ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Opinion: San Diego Can Promote Health Equity During Black History Month with Vaping Ban

By Cynthia Knapp
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WKNL5_0eOQMJ7Q00
A teen secretly smoking an e-cigarette. Photo via Pixabay

It is astounding that 42% of San Diego high school students have vaped. Nicotine addiction among teens is on the rise, affecting brain development, attention span, memory, and learning capability.

Fortunately, San Diegans have an advocate on the City Council. The Stopping Adolescent Addiction to Flavored E-Cigarettes ordinance was presented by its author, Councilmember Marni von Wilpert, on Feb. 9, and will go to the council in early March. The SAAFE ordinance would end the sale of flavored e-cigarettes, also known as vapes.

It’s not hard to understand why vaping rates have skyrocketed among teens. Vaping products are highly addictive and come in over 10,000 flavors, including Sour Gummy Worm, Apple Juice, and Unicorn Poop.

Flavors like these hook kids. The SAAFE ordinance is being proposed to protect our youth from the these predatory tactics.

Equally important to note is the proposal by von Wilpert to include menthol products in the ordinance. Menthol is the original flavored tobacco and became the foundation for predatory marketing practices.

Before the tobacco industry decided to push menthol products into communities of color, only 3% of Black smokers used menthol. After relentless and voracious marketing spanning decades, 85% of Black smokers use menthol products.

The African American Tobacco Control Leadership Council has led the fight against menthol tobacco products. The council describes menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars as “the main vectors of death and disease in Black, Brown and other poor communities of color.”

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Omicron surge, nothing could be more helpful in saving Black lives than to get these products out of the Black community.

Public health and youth serving advocates across San Diego celebrate von Wilpert’s leadership in addressing menthol tobacco and flavored e-cigarettes with the SAAFE ordinance. Set against the backdrop of Black History Month, it’s an important step toward health equity for all San Diegans.

For more information or to get involved in the fight against tobacco, visit SavingBlackLives.org.

Cynthia Knapp is program manager for the San Diego Smoke-Free Project at SAY San Diego. Dr. Phillip Gardiner is co-chair of the African American Tobacco Control Leadership Council.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

City Leaders Back Assembly Bill Restricting Who with Criminal Record Can Own Guns

Assemblyman Brian Maienschein, D-San Diego, Friday announced legislation intended to prevent people convicted of specified crimes from possessing a firearm in California. State law prohibits a person convicted of a felony from possessing a firearm. It also prohibits people convicted of specified misdemeanors from possessing a firearm for 10 years after their conviction. Maienschein’s Assembly Bill 2239 would expand the list of convictions that prompt a 10-year ban to include crimes such as child endangerment and elder abuse.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
San Diego, CA
Health
Times of San Diego

Fired O’Farrell Charter Superintendent in Encanto Got $120,000 Settlement, Health Benefits

A former O’Farrell Charter School superintendent accused of misconduct was paid $120,000 under a settlement quietly signed last year. Jonathan Dean worked at the southeastern San Diego school for more than a decade until board members unanimously fired him without cause in June 2020. O’Farrell never provided any public explanation for his termination, but inewsource found the school had investigated Dean following an accusation of misconduct involving a female employee.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tobacco Products#Tobacco Control#Flavored Tobacco#Tobacco Industry#Black History Month#Vaping Ban#San Diegans#The City Council#Saafe#Sour Gummy Worm#Apple Juice#Unicorn Poop#Black Brown#Omicron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Times of San Diego

A Sigh of Relief as California Redistricting Process Ends with No Legal Challenges

As the clock struck midnight on Feb. 10, 14 people scattered around California collectively exhaled in relief. The 14 are members of the state’s independent citizens redistricting commission who drew 120 new districts for the Legislature, 52 for Congress and four for the state Board of Equalization that voters will use in this year’s election. The commissioners struggled at times to reach consensus, and their mapping was critiqued nearly every step of the way by some experts, advocates, elected officials and the public.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy