First Official Homeless Count in 2 Years Held Throughout San Diego County

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher speaks with a homeless person during the Point-in-Time county on Thursday. Courtesy of Fletcher’s office

The first point-in-time count of San Diego County’s homeless population in two years got underway Thursday with volunteers fanning out across the region in early-morning darkness.

The annual count by the Regional Task Force on Homelessness was not held in 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic. It is required at least every two years to receive federal funding for local homeless programs.

More than 100 volunteers from the Downtown San Diego Partnership gathered at 4 a.m. at Civic Plaza to assist with the count in just one census tract downtown. Across the county, an estimated 1,400 volunteers were involved.

Many civic leaders have expressed concern that the number of homeless has grown in the aftermath of the pandemic.

“It’s clear today as ever that we will need a combination of both short- and long-term solutions if we are to create lasting change for our unsheltered neighbors,” said Betsy Brennan, president and CEO of the Downtown Partnership.

Local and state elected officials were also in attendance to lend support, including Mayor Todd Gloria, Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, and Councilmembers Joe LaCava, Stephen Whitburn, and Marni von Wilpert.

“We knew before this morning’s count and early data reporting that the current situation for those experiencing homelessness in downtown and throughout the region is unacceptable,” said Tamera Kohler, president and CEO of the regional task force.

“But what we are reminded of today is the unique situations and circumstances faced by each person experiencing homelessness. And our responsibility as a community to take immediate action to help,” she added.

The 2020 count showed 7,619 homeless across the county, with the majority in the city of San Diego.