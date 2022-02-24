How to Watch Indiana's Game With Maryland on Thursday Night

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — We have finally reached the point of no return for Indiana basketball on Thursday night. To make the NCAA Tournament for the first time in six years, the Hoosiers have to win against Maryland at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

It's a must-win situation, no doubt about it.

Indiana has lost five games in a row since the last time they saw Maryland back on Jan. 29. They are 16-10 now overall, and have to win to stay alive in their tourney chase. No one on Indiana's roster has played in the NCAAs before, so getting there hasn't been easy.

"We've got a group of people on our team that has never actually succeeded or done anything,'' Indiana junior Trayce Jackson-Davis said. "Learning how to win for guys like Parker who was at Pitt or Xavier who played at Pitt, actually playing to get into the tournament, they have never had to do it.

"It's hard having that pressure for the first time. But Coach Woodson and ll of our coaches have been there, so we need to listen to them. But at the end of the day, players play and coaches coach, and we have to get it done on the court.''

Here's everything you need to know about the game, with tipoff time and TV information, the latest on the point spread, starting lineups, series history and so much more.

How to watch Maryland at Indiana

Who: Maryland Terrapins (13-14, 5-11 in the Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (16-10, 7-9 in the Big Ten)

Maryland Terrapins (13-14, 5-11 in the Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (16-10, 7-9 in the Big Ten) When : 7 p.m. ET, Thursday, Feb. 24

: 7 p.m. ET, Thursday, Feb. 24 Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall TV: FOX Sports 1

FOX Sports 1 Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Fubo.tv CLICK HERE Announcers: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play) and Stephen Bardo (color commentary)

Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play) and Stephen Bardo (color commentary) Radio: Indiana Radio Network, Sirius XM 380

Indiana Radio Network, Sirius XM 380 Announcers: Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith

Indiana opened as a 6.5-point favorite over Maryland, according to the SISportsbook.com website opening line as of Thursday morning. The over/under is 135.5.

Neither team is ranked. Kenpom.com rankings: Indiana is No. 48 in the Kenpom.com rankings, moving down 24 spots after five consecutive losses. Maryland is ranked No. 91.

Maryland-Indiana history

Indiana leads the all-time series with Wisconsin, 10-8. The Hoosiers are 4-2 in Bloomington. The most well-known meeting came in 2002, when Maryland beat Indiana in the title game game of fhe NCAA Tournament.

Maryland-Indiana most recent games

Maryland's last game: Wisconsin took a surprising beatdown at home on Saturday, losing to Rutgers 73-65. Wisconsin stars Johnny Davis and Brad Davison had just 11 and 9 points, respectively.

Wisconsin took a surprising beatdown at home on Saturday, losing to Rutgers 73-65. Wisconsin stars Johnny Davis and Brad Davison had just 11 and 9 points, respectively. Indiana's last game: Indiana lost 80-69 in overtime at Ohio State on Monday, rallying from 11 points down in the second half to force the extra period. Indiana had a four-point lead with a minute to go, but could not hang on.

Meet the Maryland-Indiana coaches

Meet interim Maryland coach Danny Manning: Coach Danny Manning took over seven games into the season after Maryland parted ways with Mark Turgeon after a slow start. Manning is best known as a player, winning the 1988 NCAA title at Kansas, but he has also been a head coach at Tulsa and Wake Forest. He has a 124-151 overall record as a head coach.

Coach Danny Manning took over seven games into the season after Maryland parted ways with Mark Turgeon after a slow start. Manning is best known as a player, winning the 1988 NCAA title at Kansas, but he has also been a head coach at Tulsa and Wake Forest. He has a 124-151 overall record as a head coach. Meet Indiana coach Mike Woodson: Mike Woodson is in his first year as a college head coach after four-plus decades as a player and coach in the NBA. Woodson played at Indiana from 1976-80 and left as the school's No. 2 all-time leading scorer while playing for Bob Knight. Woodson was a head coach in the NBA for nine years, six with the Atlanta Hawks and three with the New York Knicks. Woodson is an Indianapolis native. His college coaching record is now 16-10, and he is 7-9 in Big Ten games.

Projected starters

PROJECTED INDIANA STARTERS:

Trayce Jackson-Davis , 6-foot-9 junior forward: 17.8 points, 8.3 rebounds

, 6-foot-9 junior forward: 17.8 points, 8.3 rebounds Race Thompson , 6-8 redshirt senior forward: 11.8 points, 7.8 rebounds

, 6-8 redshirt senior forward: 11.8 points, 7.8 rebounds Miller Kopp, 6-7 senior forward: 5.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, 35.5 3-point%

6-7 senior forward: 5.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, 35.5 3-point% Parker Stewart , 6-5 senior guard: 7.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 44.2 3-point%

, 6-5 senior guard: 7.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 44.2 3-point% Xavier Johnson , 6-3 senior guard: 10.5 points, 4.4 assists, 3.6 rebounds

, 6-3 senior guard: 10.5 points, 4.4 assists, 3.6 rebounds PROJECTED MARYLAND STARTERS:

Qudus Wahab, 6-foot-11 junior center: 8.3 points, 5.9 rebounds

6-foot-11 junior center: 8.3 points, 5.9 rebounds Donta Scott, 6-8 junior forward: 12.7 points, 6.1 rebounds

6-8 junior forward: 12.7 points, 6.1 rebounds Hakim Hart , 6-8 senior forward: 9.7 points, 3.5 rebounds

, 6-8 senior forward: 9.7 points, 3.5 rebounds Fatts Russell , 5-11 senior guard: 14.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists

, 5-11 senior guard: 14.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists Eric Ayala, 6-5 senior guard: 14.5 points, 4.3 rebounds

Nuggets to know