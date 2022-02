OKALOOSA ISLAND — On the gridiron, it's all about lateral quickness for Cole Tabb. On the track, it's all about that breakaway, North-to-South speed. The two, as it turns out, work in harmony for the Choctaw sophomore, who has done something that evaded him amid a transcendent 1,731-yard, 22-touchdown football campaign: win Daily News Athlete of the Week.

