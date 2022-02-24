Credit: Public Domain CC0.

Diabetes mostly occurs in the form of type 2 diabetes which is strongly related to diet and lifestyle factors.

The disease affects more than 34 million, or 13%, of the U.S. adult population, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

By causing chronic high blood sugar and associated high blood pressure and high cholesterol, diabetes increases the risks of other serious diseases, especially heart disease and complications, including amputation and kidney disease.

The traditional “ABCs” of diabetes care is to reduce chronic high blood sugar—usually measured with the hemoglobin A1C test—to keep blood pressure below hypertensive levels, and to control cholesterol levels.

This Health & Medicine Lab video talks about how protein intake affects your blood sugar levels.

Disclaimer: Any information on diseases and treatments available in this video is intended for general guidance only and must never be considered a substitute for the advice provided by your doctor or other qualified healthcare professional.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health care professional with questions you may have regarding your medical condition.