Northern California mothers warn about the dangers from fake pills containing deadly fentanyl

SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF/BCN) — An inmate was found dead inside her jail cell at the Marin County Jail, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said Wednesday. The inmate was found hanging in her solely-occupied cell at about 5:25 a.m. Tuesday. The San Rafael Fire Department responded and attempted life-saving measures, but the person was pronounced dead at 5:45 a.m. The Sonoma County coroner’s office identified the inmate as Julianne Riebeling, 52, a resident of Corte Madera. San Rafael arrested Riebeling on June 7 on charges of robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, and resisting a police officer. The Central Marin Police Authority said it was investigating the circumstances of her death and would provide additional information as the investigation continued. The coroner’s office was also assisting by conducting an independent death investigation. © Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

