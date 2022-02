Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr joined NBC Sports Bay Area show Dubs Talk and was asked what he thinks of former Arkansas star and current Warriors rookie guard Moses Moody. The narrative is similar to what was said about him as he made the jump from high school to college regarding his advanced skills, maturity and understanding of the game, but Kerr attributed a lot of Moody's 'readiness' to his days in college.

