MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel took the lead in welcoming his new coaching staff and acknowledged the trio of former Fins that have joined him in South Florida. “I want to introduce them as fast as possible so you guys can get through it so we can continue our planned Wes Welker vs. Pat Surtain and Sam Madison 1-on-1s. That barring old man injury, hopefully, is a fixture at Miami practices moving forward.” Welker, Surtain, and Madison overlapped on the same teams in the early 2000s and now are relishing the opportunity to come back to South Florida. Welker, the...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO