A new report states that AEW is adding another big free agent to their roster. Fightful Select reports that Shane “Swerve” Strickland, aka Swerve Scott and Sw3rve The Realest, is signing onto the company. The site reports that many in AEW have been operating under the assumption that Strickland was signing onto the company since January, and that the deal is in effect starting the first week of March.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO