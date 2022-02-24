ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

US initial jobless claims dropped to 232k, continuing claims dropped to 1.476m

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS initial jobless claims dropped -17k to 232k in the week ending February 19, slightly...

www.actionforex.com

