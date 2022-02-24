US initial jobless claims dropped to 232k, continuing claims dropped to 1.476m

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Now that Russia has invaded Ukraine, the aggression may mean higher prices at the grocery store and at the pump. As it is, your 401K portfolio is taking a hit, as the stock market took a tumble Thursday. As of 1 p.m., the Dow Jones Industrial Average had fallen by almost 700 points. On February 22, President Biden spoke to the nation about his response to Russian aggression. He said, “As we respond… Defending freedom will have costs for us as well, here at home. We need to be honest about that.” Stocks tumbled worldwide Thursday as Russia’s attack sent fear...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO