US GDP grew 7% annualized in Q4

Midstream/MLPs are well-positioned for the current inflationary environment, thanks to real asset and energy exposure. With last week's Consumer Price Index data stoking continued inflation concerns, it is timely to revisit the advantages of midstream/MLP investing in inflationary periods. Energy infrastructure has typically outperformed in periods of elevated inflation, benefitting from its inherent real asset exposure and contract provisions that allow for annual inflation adjustments. For investors, dividend growth from the space can help offset the negative impact of inflation. While today's note focuses on inflation, the related topic of midstream performance in periods of rising interest rates was covered in another recent Alerian note.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO