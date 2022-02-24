ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

US GDP grew 7% annualized in Q4

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to second estimate, US GDP grew 7.0% annualized in Q4. The increase in...

www.actionforex.com

click orlando

US slightly revises up its GDP estimate for Q4 to 7%

WASHINGTON – The U.S. economy ended 2021 by expanding at a brisk 7% annual pace from October through December, the government reported Thursday in a slight upgrade from its earlier estimate as businesses stepped up their restocking of supplies. For all of 2021, the nation's gross domestic product —...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

A top Russian business lobbyist pleaded with Putin to 'demonstrate as much as possible' that Russia wants to remain 'part of the global economy'

The president of a major Russian business groups urged Putin to dodge economic fallout of the Ukraine invasion. Countries including the US and UK have levied new sanctions on Russia after it attacked Ukraine Thursday. Alexander Shokhin called on Putin to "demonstrate as much as possible" that Russia "remains part...
ECONOMY
AOL Corp

Inflation: Food prices are ‘high and going higher,’ strategist says

Food prices drove much of the inflation rise in January, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. And there's no relief is in sight for consumers struggling with sky-high food expenses, says one strategist. “Part of the problem beyond the cost of raw materials is the...
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Economy
CNBC

U.S. new home sales fall in January as prices march higher

Sales of new U.S. single-family homes fell slightly more than expected in January, likely as rising mortgage rates and higher prices sidelined some first-time buyers from the market. New home sales fell 4.5% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 801,000 units last month, the Commerce Department said on Thursday.
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

Dutch economy grew 0.9% in Q4 amid surging COVID-19 cases

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Dutch economy grew 0.9% on a quarterly basis in the fourth quarter of last year, official data showed on Tuesday, even as a surge in coronavirus infections closed down bars, restaurants and many stores towards the end of the year. The euro zone’s fifth largest economy...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Seeking Alpha

Inflation Worries? Not For Midstream/MLPs

Midstream/MLPs are well-positioned for the current inflationary environment, thanks to real asset and energy exposure. With last week's Consumer Price Index data stoking continued inflation concerns, it is timely to revisit the advantages of midstream/MLP investing in inflationary periods. Energy infrastructure has typically outperformed in periods of elevated inflation, benefitting from its inherent real asset exposure and contract provisions that allow for annual inflation adjustments. For investors, dividend growth from the space can help offset the negative impact of inflation. While today's note focuses on inflation, the related topic of midstream performance in periods of rising interest rates was covered in another recent Alerian note.
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Discovery Hits 22M Paying Streaming Subs, U.S. Ad Revenue Rises 5 Percent

Discovery, led by CEO David Zaslav, said Thursday that it reached 22 million paying streaming subscribers worldwide to its direct-to-consumer services, including Discovery+, as of the end of 2021, up from 20 million as of Sept. 30. Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall had in his earnings preview forecast a streaming subscriber gain of 2 million in the final quarter of 2021, with the company’s results being in line with that.More from The Hollywood ReporterRussia Stripped of Champions League Final After Ukraine InvasionDavid Zaslav: Warner Bros. Discovery Won't Try to "Win the Spending War" In StreamingStudio Profit Report: Disney Dives as Sony...
TV & VIDEOS
Reuters

Norway 2021 GDP growth strongest in 14 years, Q4 exceeds forecast

OSLO (Reuters) - The Norwegian mainland economy grew last year by 4.2%, its quickest pace since 2007 as the country rebounded from a pandemic-driven slump in activity, Statistics Norway (SSB) data showed on Wednesday. The October-December quarter saw growth of 1.4% compared with the July-September period, SSB said, beating expectations...
WORLD

