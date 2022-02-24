Stanton wins regional qualifier meet

(Harlan) AHSTW is a victory away from their first state tournament in school history. The Vikings advanced to a substate final with their 62-53 win over Exira-EHK on Tuesday. 5th ranked AHSTW improves to 23-1 in the process. They used a 7-0 run at the end of the 1st quarter to take the lead for good. The Vikings started the 2nd quarter on a 12-2 stretch to push the lead to double figures. Exira-EHK played well early in the 2nd half to chip away, but never got any closer than within five. After the game, AHSTW coach GG Harris commented, “Everybody is good at this point in the season and they made things difficult, but I thought once we settled in we were able to attack the basket and get to the free-throw line.” Harris says, “We played well when we needed to. Exira-EHK is super well coached. They play hard and they play well to their skill set.”

