Stanton wins regional qualifier meet

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSTANTON - The Stanton Lady Buffaloes competed in the last girls regional qualifier last week and...

KBTX.com

Burton Panthers qualify 3 for Regional Tournament in powerlifting

BURTON, Texas -- Burton Powerlifting concluded their 2022 Invitational Season this week with a pair of last chance qualifiers at Rice Consolidated High School. Lifting for the Panthers on Saturday was freshman Vivivan Layman. In a very crowded field, Layman finished 5th in her weight class with a combined total...
BURTON, TX
Western Iowa Today

AHSTW earns Class 1A District 15 title over Exira-EHK

(Harlan) AHSTW is a victory away from their first state tournament in school history. The Vikings advanced to a substate final with their 62-53 win over Exira-EHK on Tuesday. 5th ranked AHSTW improves to 23-1 in the process. They used a 7-0 run at the end of the 1st quarter to take the lead for good. The Vikings started the 2nd quarter on a 12-2 stretch to push the lead to double figures. Exira-EHK played well early in the 2nd half to chip away, but never got any closer than within five. After the game, AHSTW coach GG Harris commented, “Everybody is good at this point in the season and they made things difficult, but I thought once we settled in we were able to attack the basket and get to the free-throw line.” Harris says, “We played well when we needed to. Exira-EHK is super well coached. They play hard and they play well to their skill set.”
HARLAN, IA
Kentucky New Era

Hoptown and County set to battle for district titles

Tonight, the Eighth District could very well have two new champions. Hopkinsville and Christian County will meet in both the boys’ and girls’ Eighth District Championship games inside Tiger Gym tonight. Both Hopkinsville and County teams will meet for the third time this season, with Hoptown sweeping both...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Orange Leader

Mustangs put major scare on long-time state power Yates

WINNIE – Giving long-time state powerhouse Houston Yates all they could handle, the West Orange-Stark Mustangs fell just short to the Lions 75-71 in Class 4A Region III area round playoff action at East Chambers High School Thursday night. Houston-Yates were scorching-hot, opening the first quarter with a 16-2...
WINNIE, TX
NewsBreak
Sports
Sioux City Journal

MMCRU clinches another girls basketball state tournament berth

CHEROKEE, Iowa – Emily Dreckman set the pace and the rest of her team followed here Wednesday night. Dreckman tossed in 12 of her team-high 21 points in the first quarter, leading the MMCRU High School girls basketball team to a 49-31 victory over Storm Lake St. Mary’s in an Iowa Class 1A girls regional basketball final at Cherokee High School.
CHEROKEE, IA
Hillsdale Daily News

Pittsford varsity girls hoops ends their regular season with Senior Night Victory

PITTSFORD — The Pittsford varsity girls basketball program ended their season on another high note as they defeated Jackson Christian by a final score of 40-21. It was Senior Night for the Pittsford Wildcats, whose four Seniors helped lead the team to their 15th win in a row. The Pittsford Wildcats, led by head coach Aaron Davis, finished the year with a 17-3 record.
PITTSFORD TOWNSHIP, MI
North Platte Telegraph

Maxwell upsets Hitchcock County to win C2-11 subdistrict

SUTHERLAND — The Maxwell boys basketball team is embracing the underdog and running with it. Jack Meyer had 18 points as the third-seeded Wildcats (10-15) upset No. 1 Hitchcock County 44-35 Thursday night in the C2-11 subdistrict final. Now, Maxwell is one win away from a state tournament berth.
MAXWELL, NE
On3.com

3-star linebacker Josiah Trotter releases top 5 schools list

Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s linebacker Josiah Trotter is down to five schools, he announced on Friday. Trotter is the No. 367 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 36 linebacker and the No. 9 junior prospect in Pennsylvania.
NFL

