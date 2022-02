Maggie Foley had no idea that only two divers had ever won three WPIAL Class 2A in their careers. “Oh wow,” the North Catholic junior said. “That’s news to me.”. Foley posted her best score in the WPIAL championships with a 470.70 that was a whopping 77.60 better than second place finisher Ruby Olliffe of Quaker Valley as Foley captured her third title in as many years.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO