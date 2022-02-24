Jimmy Bryant Sellers left his earthly life for his heavenly life at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, with his cherished wife, Nancy, at his side.

Jimmy was the son of Carolyn Price Sellers and the late Arthur “Jim” Sellers. His big heart gave out after a yearlong battle with cancer.

Jimmy was the proud owner of two businesses: First Choice Painting and Carpentry Company, and North End Sound Company. He was a “Jim of all trades” and was always willing to lend a hand. He was a perfectionist in all the work he did.

He served as a trustee at Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church and on the Pastor Parrish Relations and Cemetery committees. He loved his church and his church family. He particularly enjoyed doing the sound and lighting for church programs at Christmas and Easter.

Jimmy also loved serving his community and provided sound systems for the Ellerbe Strawberry Festival and the Seaboard Festival in Hamlet.

Jimmy was an original member of the Richmond County Ambulance Service and also worked with the Ellerbe Rescue Squad.

Jimmy is survived by his wife, Nancy Cheves Sellers of the home; his mother, Carolyn Price Sellers of Ellerbe; brothers, Greg Sellers (Tina) of Mount Gilead, and Mark Sellers of Ellerbe; children, Phillip Sellers (Emily) of Ellerbe, and Tracy Lyerly (Chris) of Ellerbe; five grandchildren, Karleigh and Nathan Sellers and Hallie, Jenna and Ashton Lyerly; and a very special friend and co-worker Ricky Raines.

Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery. Jimmy will lie in state in the church one hour prior to the service. The family asks those in attendance to wear face coverings and be mindful of social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, P.O.Box 340, Ellerbe, NC 28338.

Condolences may be made online at carterfuneral.net.