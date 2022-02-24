USFL Draft: Former Georgia DL Mike Barnett picked by Philadelphia Stars

The USFL (United States Football League) held its inaugural draft this week.

With the third pick in the 24th round, the Philadelphia Stars selected former Georgia defensive lineman Mike Barnett.

Barnett, who played for Georgia from 2015-2019, was a key contributor along the defensive line for the Bulldogs in 2018 and 2019.

The Ridgeville, S.C., native played in 46 games, racking up 47 stops and two pass breakups as a Dawg.

Barnett’s last football action was with the New England Patriots in 2020.

The USFL is a football league currently set to begin on April 16 and run through July 3. Games will be broadcast on Fox, NBC and USA.