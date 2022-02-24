Report outlines three names 'in contention' to coach Georgia's OL

Per a report from FootballScoop, three coaches so far have stood out and are “in contention” to become Georgia’s next offensive line coach after Matt Luke recently stepped down from the position.

With the coaching search just getting underway and interviews still ongoing, this is not considered a list of finalists at this point.

The three coaches identified so far by FootballScoop:

Auburn offensive line coach Will Friend:

Coached at Georgia from 2011-14

Just finished his first season with Auburn

Coached with UGA analyst Mike Bobo at Georgia, Auburn and Colorado State

Baylor offensive line coach Eric Mateos:

Joined Baylor’s staff in January of 2021

Had great success at BYU from 2019-20

Was offensive line coach at Texas State, tight end coach at LSU, and worked under Sam Pittman at Arkansas from 2013-15

Former Ohio State offensive line coach Greg Studrawa: