JUNIOR LEAGUE OF DALLAS TO HOST A VIRTUAL GRANT WRITING WORKSHOP

ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX (Feb. 28, 2022) Meals on Wheels Senior Services (MOWSS) announced it is the recipient of a grant from the Carl B. & Florence E. King Foundation, which funds a range of social service needs across North Texas, including Rockwall County. The awarded funding will go directly to case management and the nutrition program providing nutritionally balanced, home-delivered meals delivered to the client’s door by a trained volunteer. The program ensures proper nutrition, a safety check from the volunteer and the opportunity to receive additional services to maintain their independence and enhance quality of life for homebound individuals.

