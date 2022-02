I am a cat lady, and can say with full honesty that all the stereotypes are true. Neurotic? Socially awkward? Check and check! But I would be sad if my cats themselves were tarred by the same prejudice that attends cat people. At any given time I have at least three cats in the house, and most of them are as sociable as dogs, following me from room to room in a swirl of tails and fur. As I write this, four of my current five are gathered around me on the battered couch in the living room, two foster kittens wrestling with the resident clown, Kirby, while the majestic long-haired Samson looks on with interest from behind my shoulder.

