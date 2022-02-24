Stories From the Slopes: A Skiing History of Western New England

I was exhausted. My gloves were wet and the sweat had started to freeze on my skin. No hotels for miles around. No houses. Nothing but a barren, treeless, snowbound landscape. The roof of the igloo had collapsed and it was getting dark. I didn’t know it at the time, but my despair and discomfort would come in useful 17 years later when I sat down to write my new novel, Where Blood Runs Cold. The book tells the story of Erik Amdahl and his spirited daughter, Sofia, who embark on a cross-country ski trip deep into Norway’s Arctic Circle. For Erik, it’s the chance to bond properly with his remaining daughter after a tragic accident. For Sofia, it’s the proof she needs that her father does care. But things soon go wrong in the white wilderness, and before long, father and daughter are running for their lives.

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO