Brighton, CO

Snowplow involved in hit-and-run in Brighton

By David Mullen david.mullen@gazette.com
 3 days ago
The Brighton Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that left a snowplow damaged on Thursday morning.

The crash happened on Interstate 76 near 136th Avenue in south Brighton.

The crash happened on Interstate 76 near 136th Avenue in south Brighton.

Police said a car crashed into the snowplow because another vehicle on the road was driving recklessly.

The vehicle that caused the crash left the scene, but police said there is a possibility the driver was unaware of the crash.

Police said the incident is a reminder to all drivers to slow down when roads are icy and always give other motorists extra space when driving conditions are poor.

