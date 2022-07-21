ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

These Celebrities Temporarily or Permanently Quit Hollywood for Different Careers

By Elisabeth McGowan
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 3 days ago

Life in the spotlight sounds like a great idea — until it gets too hectic. Many celebrities have quit Hollywood after they became successful, citing overwhelming attention and a desire for something new as their reasons.

One of show business’ most iconic faces Cameron Diaz temporarily left the industry after her final film performance in 2014’s Annie . The retired actress explained her departure to comedian Kevin Hart in April 2021 while appearing on his Peacock talk show Hart to Heart.

It’s Over! All of the Celebrity Couples Who Split in 2022 So Far

“For me, I just really wanted to make my life manageable by me,” the Charlie’s Angels star explained. “My routine in a day is literally what I can manage to do by myself.”

She also admitted to feeling like her life was “handed off to other people” at the height of her stardom. The My Sister’s Keeper actress then mentioned that she realized she wouldn’t have even had time to start a family with husband, Good Charlotte band member Bendji Madden , as a result of her lifestyle.

“Actually, not just have the time for but [I] didn’t have the space to make the right decisions for me at the time to bring that in,” she added.

However, Cameron changed her mind about the spotlight and decided to come out of retirement to star alongside Jamie Foxx in Netflix’s action-comedy Back in Action , per Variety .

Another well-known name who quit fame is former royal and actress, Meghan Markle , who left the acting world shortly before marrying husband Prince Harry . One of Meghan’s most famous roles was in the TV series Suits when she portrayed Rachel Zane from 2011 to 2018.

Speaking about her departure from Hollywood in an interview that aired on the BBC in 2017, Meghan explained that she “didn’t see it as giving anything up.”

Plastic Surgery Regrets: Stars Whose Procedures Have Gone Wrong

"I just see it as a change. It’s a new chapter,” the former actress said. “And keep in mind I’ve been working on my show for seven years. We were very fortunate to have that sort of longevity on a series. For me, once we hit the 100 episode marker, I thought, I have ticked this box and I feel really proud of the work we’ve done there and now it’s time to work as a team with [Harry]."

She also explained that she wanted to concentrate on different things other than acting.

"What’s been really exciting, as we talk about this as the transition out of my career... is that the causes that have been very important to me, I can focus even more energy on," the mom of two said. "You realize that as you have access, or a voice that people are willing to listen to, [it comes with] a lot of responsibility, which I take seriously."

Scroll through the gallery to see who else left fame for a simpler lifestyle.

Comments / 0

Related
Cinemablend

Cameron Diaz Is ‘Unretiring’ To Star In Movie With Jamie Foxx, But Apparently It Wasn’t Her Idea

Ever since it was first reported that Cameron Diaz retired from acting, it was up in the air whether or not she would ever make a movie again. With her new wine brand and living her best life with her family, it seemed like she had plenty going on for her outside of Hollywood. Now, Cameron Diaz is “unretiring” to star in a new movie with Jamie Foxx and there’s apparently someone to blame for that decision.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Cameron Diaz
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Kevin Hart
womenworking.com

Barbra Streisand Found Her ‘Forever Love’ At Age 55

Barbra Streisand revealed that she met her forever Mr. Right at age 55, according to a story in Mama Mia. Just a couple months after the pair met on a blind date, Streisand admitted to trying to “manifest” her relationship with actor James Brolin by directing the movie, The Mirror Has Two Faces, which follows the story of a couple that marry for strictly platonic reasons before inevitably falling in love.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Hollywood#British Royal Family
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Makes Huge Change That Should Excite Longtime Fans

Dancing With the Stars is making yet another change to its show in advance of next season. According to Variety, Dancing With the Stars' former showrunner, Conrad Green, is returning to the show as it moves to Disney+. Green was the initial showrunner for the dance competition when it first premiered on ABC in 2005.
TV SHOWS
ETOnline.com

Eva Mendes Asked Ryan Gosling If She Could Keep His Ken Underwear

Eva Mendes is taking full advantage of having a real-life Ken doll in her home. The 48-year-old actress stopped by The Talk this week, where she shared that she asked her longtime partner, Ryan Gosling, to keep the Ken underwear he wears in his upcoming movie, Barbie. "First of all,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

George Clooney Shock: Amal Alamuddin 'Seething With Jealousy', 'Totally Fed Up' Of Husband And Julia Roberts' Cozy Ways? Ocean's Eleven Star Reaches New Milestone With U2 & Amy Grant

George Clooney and Julia Roberts are, without a doubt, two of the most sought-after stars of their generation. Despite being massively successful in their respective careers, the life partners of Amal Alamuddin and Danny Moder were able to maintain the high-profile friendship that most people dream of having. It is...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Ryan Gosling shares ‘wife’ Eva Mendes’ reaction to actor’s Ken photo from new Barbie film

Ryan Gosling was asked on The One Show what his “wife” Eva Mendes thought of the images of him as Ken.Gosling is set to appear as the iconic doll in the forthcoming film Barbie, starring opposite Margot Robbie. The film, directed by Little Women’s Greta Gerwig, features an all-star cast including America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Saoirse Ronan, Ncuti Gatwa and Will Ferrell.In June, photos of Gosling in character were released online, causing a Twitter storm. They showed the La La Land star with bleach blonde hair, a spray tan, and six-pack abs.Appearing on The One Show on...
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

42K+
Followers
4K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy