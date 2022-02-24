ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

From Cameron Diaz to Meghan Markle, These Celebrities Quit Hollywood for Different Careers

By Elisabeth McGowan
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wqcnE_0eOPMzkb00
Shutterstock (3)

Life in the spotlight sounds like a great idea — until it gets too hectic. Many celebrities have quit Hollywood after they became successful, citing overwhelming attention and a desire for something new as their reasons.

One of show business’ most iconic faces Cameron Diaz left the industry after her final film performance in 2014’s Annie. The retired actress explained her departure to comedian Kevin Hart in April 2021 while appearing on his Peacock talk show Hart to Heart.

“For me, I just really wanted to make my life manageable by me,” the Charlie’s Angels star explained. “My routine in a day is literally what I can manage to do by myself.”

She also admitted to feeling like her life was “handed off to other people” at the height of her stardom. The My Sister’s Keeper actress then mentioned that she realized she wouldn’t have even had time to start a family with husband, Good Charlotte band member Bendji Madden, as a result of her lifestyle.

“Actually, not just have the time for but [I] didn’t have the space to make the right decisions for me at the time to bring that in,” she added.

Another well-known name who quit fame is former royal and actress, Meghan Markle, who left the acting world shortly before marrying husband Prince Harry. One of Meghan’s most famous roles was in the TV series Suits when she portrayed Rachel Zane from 2011 to 2018.

Speaking about her departure from Hollywood in an interview that aired on the BBC in 2017, Meghan explained that she “didn’t see it as giving anything up.”

“I just see it as a change. It’s a new chapter,” the former actress said. “And keep in mind I’ve been working on my show for seven years. We were very fortunate to have that sort of longevity on a series. For me, once we hit the 100 episode marker, I thought, I have ticked this box and I feel really proud of the work we’ve done there and now it’s time to work as a team with [Harry].”

She also explained that she wanted to concentrate on different things other than acting.

“What’s been really exciting, as we talk about this as the transition out of my career… is that the causes that have been very important to me, I can focus even more energy on,” the mom of two said. “You realize that as you have access, or a voice that people are willing to listen to, [it comes with] a lot of responsibility, which I take seriously.”

Scroll through the gallery to see who else left fame for a simpler lifestyle.

Comments / 0

Related
Marie Claire

Meghan Markle's Dress From Her 'Oprah' Interview Will Be Displayed in a Museum After Being Named "Dress of the Year"

Even if you hadn't seen that photo at the top of this article, it's likely that you would have been able to picture Meghan Markle's dress from her Oprah interview last year. Even if you didn't watch the interview itself, it was all over the news for weeks—and even months—after it aired, such a departure was it from the way things are usually handled in the Royal Family.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
heatworld

Meghan Markle: 'I won’t curtsey to Queen Camilla'

They humbly shed their royal titles two years ago, but when it comes to showing humility or respect towards the royal family, it’s no secret that Prince Harry and Meghan sometimes miss the mark. In fact, the Queen is probably the only one who they’re willing to defer to....
CELEBRITIES
Vanity Fair

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Home Reportedly Beset by Foul Odors

Something is rotten in the state of California. More specifically, in the unincorporated area of Santa Barbara County known as Montecito, which just so happens to be where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live in their $14.7 million home. The issue is not anything metaphorical about the decaying bones of monarchy or modern media corruption. It’s something much more basic: foul-smelling air from what is believed to be a stagnant saltwater marsh at a nearby bird refuge.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Diaz
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Kevin Hart
Hello Magazine

Meghan Markle's unearthed comments on childhood with mother Doria

Meghan Markle's former blog The Tig was a space for her to write honestly about a variety of topics, and in an unearthed extract, the Duchess of Sussex opened up about her own mother Doria Ragland and how she nurtured her to become the woman she is today. The post...
YOGA
DesignerzCentral

Ellen DeGeneres’ Marriage Allegedly ‘A Mess’ After Portia De Rossi Asked For An Open Relationship, Gossip Says

As per Life & Style, everything seems rosy for Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres. In August, they celebrated their 13th anniversary. After so many years of ups and downs, however, the two are at a new crossroads. “The whispers are about trying an open marriage,” an insider says. De Rossi reportedly broached the topic, and DeGeneres flipped her lid.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Renée Zellweger Looks Completely Unrecognizable in The Thing About Pam

Back in 2011, Pam Hupp, a mom that worked for an insurance office, was accused of stabbing someone. Then, in 2016, she was accused of killing someone else. And, well, that's not all. Her mom died of blunt-force trauma and authorities recently changed the cause of death from an accident to "undetermined." Of course, all of that means that the Hupp story birthed a hit true-crime podcast and now, a series starring Renée Zellweger, The Thing About Pam. NBC shared the first images from the show and Zellweger's transformation into the "murdering Midwestern mom" may just prompt fans to do a double-take.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#British Royal Family#Angels
CinemaBlend

Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About The ‘Brutal’ Way She And Ben Affleck Were Covered By The Press The First Time Around

For as long as there have been famous people, there have also been celebrity couples. There’s something about seeing A-listers romantically paired that tends to capture the attention of the public. JLO and Ben Affleck know this all too well, with Lopez recently opening up about the “brutal” way they were covered by the press during their first relationship.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Longevity
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

33K+
Followers
3K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy