It took a while, I am not sure why, but as of last Friday February 18, 2022 Minnesotan's can purchase a special Minnesota agriculture license plate! I am sure you have seen the Minnesota critical habitat license plates, or maybe you have one! I am quite sure the Minnesota Agriculture license plate program was patterned after that program? The new plate was introduced last Friday at a special program with representatives of Minnesota 4-H, FFA and Commissioner Thom Peterson.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO