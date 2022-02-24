ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Ohio State listed as a modest underdog vs. Illinois Thursday night

By Phil Harrison
 1 day ago
Ohio State is all set to travel to Champaign to take on an Illinois team that has designs of winning a regular-season Big Ten championship — just like the Buckeyes. In fact, OSU is just one game in the loss column behind the Fighting Illini with some games still to be made up.

However, road games have not been nearly as kind to Ohio State as homestanding ones, and going against a talented Illini team in a hostile environment will not be easy. Add that to news that star forward E.J. Liddell is questionable for Thursday night’s game, and the task may have become even more daunting.

And Tipico Sportsbook agrees with Ohio State being a 7.5 underdog just prior to tip-off on Thursday.

The Buckeyes have been underdogs before and have been able to get it done, and here’s to hoping that they can do it again, with or without Liddell. You can catch the game tonight at 9 p.m. to tune in and see if OSU can throw a wrench into Big Ten title plans of the teams on top.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: What Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said about Ohio State after the loss

Ohio State traveled to Champaign and found a way to stave off a late, furious rally from Illinois to win a game that keeps it right in the thick of the Big Ten regular-season title chase. It was a contest with a lot of emotion, a lot of back and forth, and a ton of drama, including two technical fouls that resulted in Illini head coach Brad Underwood being ejected from the game.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
On3.com

Phil Martelli sends message to Juwan Howard following Rutgers win

After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Former NFL Running Back Has Died At 59

On Friday afternoon, the football world mourned the loss of a former college football and NFL running back. Former Auburn and then-San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James passed away on Friday, the university announced. He was just 59 years old. Former Auburn athletic director David Housel issued a statement...
NFL
On3.com

Illinois set to be without multiple reserves for Ohio State matchup

When Illinois and Ohio State face off in a major Big Ten showdown, the Fighting Illini are going to be shorthanded. Brad Underwood confirmed multiple reserve players will miss the matchup. Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk and RJ Melendez are both out due to injuries, Underwood told reporters Wednesday. Bosmans-Verdonk entered concussion protocol...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllSooners

WATCH: Oklahoma-Oklahoma State Highlights

Watch SI Sooners' highlights from Oklahoma's 66-62 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, Feb. 26 in Norman to improve to 15-14 on the season. Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!. Sign up for your premium membership...
NORMAN, OK
