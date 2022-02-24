ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys Free Agency: Randy Gregory vs. Rams Super Bowl Pass-Rusher Von Miller?

By Mike Fisher
 5 days ago

FRISCO - The projections of a contract for free agent Von Miller, the future Hall-of-Fame-caliber pass-rusher, are all over the map, and the reason for that is understandable.

The DFW native is still a star. But there is "age on him.'' And there is an assumption that the "Football Heaven'' Los Angeles Rams sort of already have an "arrangement'' wrapped up. But the idea of Miller "coming home'' has been written about often.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21qsGT_0eOPHL3w00

So one Rams-centric site suggests the defending champs from Los Angeles can help "run it back'' by signing Miller to "a four-year deal worth $30 million. ... that could be managed into a 2022 salary cap hit of $4.5 million.''

At an APY of $7.5 million? That doesn't seem exorbitant ... as long as it is accepted that it means Miller will be on the books at age 36.

PFF suggests a projected contract of two years and $17 million total. OK, that's $8.5 million APY. That's creeping up there a little bit. ...

And Spotrac says Miller's "average annual salary'' value is at $10.6 million and that he should get a two-year deal for a commitment of $21.2 million.

So ... $7.5 million? Or $8.5 million? Or $10.6 million? Which is the right answer? The Rams might have a feel for it. It's too early - with the free agency window opening in mid-March - for Dallas to have answers.

But Dallas knows what it wants to do with another pass-rusher, Cowboys free agent Randy Gregory. "All our chips are in,'' one source tells CowboysSI.com. "He's the priority,'' says another.

But maybe here inside The Star, the powers-that-be should play some shop-and-compare.

Miller, the second-overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M, in 2021 totaled 9.5 regular-season sacks (4.5 with Denver before the trade to the Rams, five after that). In three postseason games, the former Super Bowl MVP recorded two more sacks. His 115 career sacks make the eight-time Pro Bowler an all-timer, presently No. 22 on the NFL history leaderboard, chasing the likes of Lawrence 132.5 (14th all-time) and DeMarcus Ware (ninth all-time) at 138.5. (Bruce Smith is up top with 200.)

He is and has for a decade been, in many ways, the impact pass-rusher the Cowboys dream of Gregory becoming.

Dallas was led in 2021 by rookie Micah Parsons with 13 sacks. Gregory, who the Cowboys are considering paying $15 million APY as he hits free agency, is 30 years old and was second on the team with six sacks.

If Gregory - three years younger than Miller, it is worth noting - is worth $15 million, is Miller worth $10.6 mil? Or $8.5 mil? Or $7.5 mil?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17pGiW_0eOPHL3w00
D210SPORTS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33jZTc_0eOPHL3w00

The Cowboys traditionally don't bother with exploring the higher-priced outsiders in free agency, preferring to pay their own. And of course Dallas has cap-crunch issues to deal with without having spent a dollar yet. But the Cowboys will be making a mistake here is they "assume'' anything about what Von Miller is worth and about Von Miller is wanting ... unless they ask.

And maybe they need to do all of their asking about guys who aren't "their own'' before they lock into commitments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BFc1D_0eOPHL3w00

