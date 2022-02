The Pistons looked energized, rested and a little more dynamic tonight in its 106-103 win over Cleveland. The Cavs are the surprise of the NBA this year so getting a win over them right out of the All-Star break is a very nice feat for Detroit. Head coach Dwane Casey had high praise for the Cavs and JB Bickerstaff and reiterated that they're one of the best, young teams in the league. Casey said in a couple of different ways that the Cavs are what his Pistons are trying to be.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO