ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington health care prices rose at double the rate of inflation, OIC reports

stateofreform.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the last few years, health care costs for the commercial health insurance market in Washington increased by 13%, according to an analysis from the Office of the Insurance Commissioner (OIC) released this week. The increases are nearly double the rate of inflation, which was 7%. The report attributes...

stateofreform.com

Comments / 0

Related
Big Country News

Requirement to Show Proof of Vaccination or Proof of Negative Test to Attend Large Events in Washington State Set to End March 1

OLYMPIA - An emergency order requiring those who attend large indoor or outdoor events in Washington state to show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test will end March 1. Washington Governor Jay Inslee amended Proclamation 21-16 on Thursday, announcing the termination of the emergency order effective...
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
Tacoma News Tribune

Health care advocate Deborah Senn, Washington’s first female insurance commissioner, dies at 72

Deborah Senn, an advocate for health justice and Washington’s first woman insurance commissioner, died Friday, her husband Rudi Bertschi confirmed. She was 72. Senn was remembered as a tenacious consumer advocate who stood up for individuals against insurance companies. She was known for becoming personally involved in the cases of individuals being denied potentially lifesaving medical care. She also sponsored legislation ending insurance discrimination against domestic-violence victims and was an advocate for Holocaust victims denied insurance benefits.
WASHINGTON STATE
BGR.com

Rising prices of these 4 popular groceries are making people so angry

Phil Levy, chief economist at San Francisco-based freight forwarding company Flexport, has a prediction for when the US supply chain gets back to normal: Sometime next year, at the earliest. “It’s unlikely to happen in 2022,” he told The New York Times this week, an estimate that carries all sorts of implications. From the degree to which that means grocery prices will keep rising — for goods ranging from fresh produce, to coffee and milk — as well as to what extent voters might punish incumbents in this fall’s midterm elections.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the State With the Lowest Cost of Living

Americans face a dilemma. The consumer price index rose 7% in December, and while wages have risen recently, they have not, for the most part, kept up with inflation. The median household income in the U.S. dropped 2.9% in 2020 to $67,521, in fact. As The New York Times recently noted, “Only 17 percent of […]
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Kreidler
Family Handyman

Why Lumber Prices Are Soaring Again in 2022

The price of lumber in the U.S. has been on a roller coaster since the start of the pandemic. A host of factors drove the price up and down the last two years, creating uncertainty for homebuilders and anyone looking to purchase lumber for a project. Lumber prices peaked in...
INDUSTRY
HuffingtonPost

What Might Happen Next With Inflation (It’s Not Pretty)

WASHINGTON – Inflation has become a top political problem in Washington, damaging President Joe Biden’s standing with voters and grinding his domestic policy agenda to a halt. On Thursday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that compared to last year, consumer prices in January had risen at the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Inflation#Mental Health#Pmpm
MarketWatch

UPS workforce declined by 9,000 employees in 2021, as losses in the U.S. offset gains internationally

United Parcel Service Inc. UPS, -1.38% disclosed Tuesday that its workforce was reduced by about 9,000 employees in 2021, as job cuts in the U.S. more than offset net hiring internationally. The package delivery giant said in its 10-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it had 534,000 global employees at the end of 2021, excluding seasonal employees, of which 444,000 were in the U.S. and 90 were located abroad. That compares with 543,000 global employees at the end of 2020, of which 458,000 were located in the U.S. and 85,000 were located internationally. The decline in workforce seems to jibe with the company's "better not bigger" strategy, which included the sale of some assets. Of the 2021 workforce, there were 89,000 management employees, which which 44% work part-time, and 445,000 hourly employees, of which 51% work part-time. In comparison, UPS had 495,000 global employees in pre-pandemic 2019, of which 413,000 were in the U.S. and 82,000 were internationally located. UPS's stock, which fell 1.1% in afternoon trading, has slipped 1.8% over the past three months, while the Dow Jones Transportation Average.
ECONOMY
CNBC

U.S. new home sales fall in January as prices march higher

Sales of new U.S. single-family homes fell slightly more than expected in January, likely as rising mortgage rates and higher prices sidelined some first-time buyers from the market. New home sales fell 4.5% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 801,000 units last month, the Commerce Department said on Thursday.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services

Comments / 0

Community Policy