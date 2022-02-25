ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Playtika stock rallies as board considers possible sale

By Wallace Witkowski
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VQD1B_0eOP94oh00

EARNINGS RESULTS

Playtika Holding Corp. shares surged in the extended session Thursday after the Israel-based mobile-games designer said its board is considering a possible sale of the company and released its earnings earlier than expected, beating Wall Street estimates.

Playtika (PLTK) shares rallied 11% after hours, following a 4.8% rise in the regular session to close at $18.01.

In a statement, Playtika said “the board intends to consider a full range of strategic alternatives, which could include a sale of the company or other possible transactions.” The company retained the Raine Group as its financial adviser.

“The goal of the strategic evaluation process we are announcing today is to ensure we are taking every step possible to maximize value for our stockholders,” said Robert Antokol, Playtika chair and chief executive, in a statement. “We have always been focused on growing our core business through our investments in people and technology.”

Playtika, which had originally been scheduled to release earnings on March 1, reported fourth-quarter net income of $102.3 million, or 25 cents a share, compared with $76 million, or 19 cents a share, in the year-ago period.

Revenue rose to $649 million to $573.5 million in the year-ago quarter.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast 18 cents a share on revenue of $636.9 million.

See also: Microsoft could have just kicked off a Big Tech gold rush, which helps videogame stocks but maybe not gamers

The company’s announcement is the latest development in 2022’s M&A fever in the videogame industry that started with Take-Two Interactive Inc.’s (TTWO) $12.7 billion offer to buy Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) which was followed up by Microsoft Corp.’s (MSFT) surprise $69 billion offer for Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) then Sony Corp.’s (SONY) (JP:6758) $3.6 billion offer to acquire publisher of the “Destiny” franchise Bungie.

In fact, just last August, Playtika said it planned to acquire design-entertainment company Reworks Oy in a deal valued up to $600 million . Playtika itself went public just a little more than a year ago.

The one videogame publisher that has yet to get caught up in the M&A fever is Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

Read: The pandemic boom in videogames is expected to disappear in 2022

Over the past 12 months, Playtika shares have fallen 43.7%, while the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) is down 8.8%, the S&P 500 index (SPX) is up 9.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP) is down 0.9%.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Video Game#Playtika Holding Corp#The Raine Group#Factset#Big Tech#M A#Ttwo#Zynga Inc#Znga#Microsoft Corp#Msft#Activision Blizzard Inc#Atvi#Sony Corp
Fortune

Cathie Wood’s ARK bet $400 million on 6 stocks this month, and it’s a disaster

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the two weeks ended Feb. 18, Cathie Wood's flagship ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) made big buys on a stock not previously in its portfolio, Sea Limited of Singapore. Over the eight days of purchases, ARKK spent $140 million amassing 890,000 shares in the mobile games and e-commerce provider. Apparently, Sea looked to Wood just like the kind of game-changing innovator she prizes, and she likely judged that it was selling on the cheap. Indeed, Sea's shares had tanked by over 55% from late 2021 to the day ARKK started building its stake. The problem: In the two weeks ARKK has owned Sea's stock, it has lost 20% on the investment. And even at these prices, Sea—valued at eight times revenue and suffering big losses—looks anything but a bargain.
STOCKS
Kiplinger

10 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Selling (And 7 He's Buying)

Warren Buffett once again was a net seller of equities in the fourth quarter, slicing, slashing and outright exiting stakes across a series of sectors that have fallen out of his favor. But the Oracle of Omaha did pull off a few interesting buys in Q4, too. The chairman and...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

‘Morons’: Romney, Cheney, Kinzinger condemn fellow Republicans for speaking at white nationalist event

Three veteran Republican lawmakers have called out far-right Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar for speaking at a weekend event organized by a white nationalist. In a tweet Saturday, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump, blasted their speaking appearance: “As Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rep Paul Gosar speak at this white supremacist, anti-Semitic, pro-Putin event, silence by Republican Party leaders is deafening and enabling. All Americans should renounce this garbage and reject the Putin wing of the GOP now.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For February 23, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $20.87 billion before the opening bell. Lowe's shares rose 0.1% to $214.71 in after-hours trading. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Ukrainian ambassador to U.S. calls on countries to sever diplomatic relations with Moscow

WASHINGTON—Ukraine’s top diplomatic envoy in the U.S. is urging countries to sever diplomatic relations with Russia over its invasion of their country. Ambassador Oksana Markarova’s request came in an emergency meeting Friday at the Washington-based Organization of American States, whose members were debating a resolution condemning the military attack ordered by President Vladimir Putin, as numerous critics began suggesting the Russian leader’s conduct of the conflict he initiated could merit war-crimes charges.
FOREIGN POLICY
Benzinga

Coinbase Expects Ethereum Staking Yields To Hit 12% APR After The Merge

Crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) projects that the annual interest earned from staking Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) could double over the next few months. What Happened: In a note to clients on Thursday, Coinbase said it expects Ethereum staking yields to increase after Ethereum’s mainnet merges with the Beacon Chain in June, seeing as the rewards will incorporate net transaction fees paid to miners.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

105K+
Followers
21K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy