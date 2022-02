The DC Department of Corrections agreed late Monday that it would submit to five unannounced inspections of Covid-prevention measures at the DC Jail over the next six months. The agreement is part of settlement of Banks v. Booth, a lawsuit on behalf of inmates that the ACLU of the District of Columbia, the Public Defender Service for the District of Columbia, and the law firm of Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP filed against the DOC in March 2020. DOC has agreed to make changes to its Covid precautions while the parties wait for the settlement to be approved.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO