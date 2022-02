No one was injured in a house fire in Naperville Saturday afternoon, authorities said. The Naperville Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at a single-family home on the 1200 block of Bainbridge Drive around 12:30 p.m. Three engines, two ladder trucks, two ambulances, one squad and two shift commanders arrived at the scene to find heavy black smoke coming from a fire in the attic, according to a news release from the Naperville Fire Department.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO