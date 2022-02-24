Framingham State University Calls Snow Day

NATICK – I am Elise Gorseth and I am running for a seat on the Natick School Committee. I care deeply about our public schools and want to do my part to ensure they are the best that they can be. Ours is a family of first-generation Americans. I grew up in Canada and my husband Haris is from the former Yugoslavia — we met working at the same local company. We settled in Natick just as our triplet daughters entered preschool and now they are in sixth grade. I work as a drug safety scientist and I feel fortunate to call Natick my home.

NATICK, MA ・ 5 HOURS AGO