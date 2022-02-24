Ronald S. Knight memorial scholarship available

The Tehama County Cattlemen's Association Ronald S. Knight Memorial Scholarship Committee has announced the availability of six scholarships in the amount of $2,000 per scholarship for the 2022 academic year. The successful applicant will meet the following criteria:

- Graduate or 2022 graduate from a high school within the boundaries of the Tehama County Cattlemen’s Association, preferably a county resident or association member/family member.

- Full time (12 units or more) enrollment in an accredited junior college, trade school, four year college or university beginning Fall 2021.

- Pursuing a major in an agricultural or ag-related course of study with the intention of earning a trade, bachelors or advanced degree.

Selections for the scholarships will be based upon demonstration of scholastic achievement, community activities and work experience. The committee said it is looking for a “well rounded” applicant.

To apply, send the selection committee a letter with the following information: When and where applicant graduated or expect to graduate from high school; most current high school transcripts, and for college students high school and current college transcripts, where applicant plans to enroll; proposed major and career plans; and a brief resume and cover letter about applicant and how the scholarship will help meet career goals.

Also in information about how to contact the applicant and a current photo.

There is no formal application form, however, all seven areas must be included for the applicant to be considered. Applicants are encouraged to include up to three letters of recommendation.

It is the desire of the committee to find a recipient who shows a combination of great promise and a desire to work in Northern California following graduation.

Selection of the scholarship recipient will be completed by mid-May. All applicants will be informed of the committee decision.

Applications are due postmarked no later than Friday, April 22, 2022. Please mail completed application to: Ronald S. Knight Scholarship, c/o Josh Davy, 1754 Walnut Street, Red Bluff, CA 96080 or jsdavy@ucanr.edu.

Knight, who died on May 19, 2000, was a leader in the agriculture community. He started his U.C, Cooperative Extension career in Solano County in 1957, then moved to Tulare County as 4-H Youth Advisor in 1964 and was appointed county Director/Livestock Advisor for Tehama County in 1972. Knight held that position until retirement in 1991.

His 34 year career resulted in significant achievements for livestock producers.

Following retirement from the University of California, Knight was active in livestock and community organizations. He was treasurer for the Tehama County Cattlemen’s Association, treasurer for the Tehama District Junior Livestock Committee, a Tehama county Farm Bureau Director and a member of the Red bluff Bull and Gelding Sale Committee.

In 1984, the Tehama County Cattlemen’s Association recognized Knight for his livestock work with their “Man of the Year” award. The Tehama District Fairgrounds 4-H building was recently renamed the “Ron Knight Youth Ag Center”.