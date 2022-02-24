Report: Rams Could Build Training Facility, Headquarters in Woodland Hills

The Rams returned back to the Los Angeles market in 2016 from St. Louis, but they still don't have a permanent location for their training facility and team headquarters.

Currently, the team holds practices during the season at Cal Lutheran in Thousand Oaks, a temporary site that features three practice fields. For training camp purposes, when rosters are expanded and fans are able to view designated practices, the Rams move their operation to UC Irvine until the team breaks camp.

However, following the Rams' Super Bowl LVI victory, it appears the team is moving closer to finding a permanent home to call their training facility and headquarters.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the Rams are in negotiations with Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to purchase the property of the Woodland Hills Promenade shopping mall. The site features a 34-acre lot that would allow the Rams to move all operations to that location, as it's big enough to hold training camp, per the Times.

If the deal gets completed, the Rams would pay more than $150 million for the site, per the report.

In 2021, the Chargers, who share SoFi Stadium with the Rams, have completed a deal to relocate their training facility and headquarters from Costa Mesa to El Segundo.

The report also stated that the Woodland Hills location is big enough for Rams owner Stan Kroenke to build up the surrounding area of the potential training site and headquarters, which would include a similar plan to the one he's incorporated in the building of SoFi Stadium.

