Hibbett Inc. said fourth-quarter results will come in below guidance due to lower traffic and transaction counts in the back half of the quarter. In a business update on Friday, Hibbett president and CEO Mike Longo said that ongoing supply chain challenges, inflation concerns and increased COVID-19 cases were the root of the cause of a lower-than-expected quarter. Despite these headwinds, Longo said that he remains "confident in the resilience" of the company's omni-channel business model and believes the factors negatively impacting traffic and transaction volume will begin to subside in the coming months. "Our...

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO