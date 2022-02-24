ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers: Stephen A Smith Has 3 Laker Stars On His Mount Rushmore

By Brook Smith
 1 day ago
The greatest of all-time debate is overrated in the NBA. We all know that it ultimately comes down to Michael Jordan and LeBron James. And for those that take a side in that argument, things will never change. Arguments can be made, but supporters won't ever budge from their stance. And that's fine.

But a much more entertaining debate involves multiple of the game's greatest. Often called the Mount Rushmore of the NBA, picking out some of the league's best is much more fun for fans and even NBA analysts.

That would include ESPN's Stephen A Smith. He gave his Mount Rushmore of NBA players this week, and Lakers fans are going to love that 3 of the 4 he listed are all Los Angeles stars.

"The first three choices are easy for me. I've got Michael Jordan. I think he's the greatest of all time. I've got LeBron James. I think he's No. 2 of all time. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar won in high school, won in college, went to the pros, ended up being a six-time champion, a six-time league MVP, a 19-time All-Star and the all-time leading scorer in NBA history with over 38,000 points.

Smith went on to debate guys like Bill Russell and Kobe Bryant being the fourth guy on his list. But ultimately, he went with Lakers legend Magic Johnson. And that's a guy that a lot of NBA experts would probably agree with being on the Mount Rushmore of stars.

So who would be on YOUR Mount Rushmore? Could you make the case for Shaq and Kobe, or would you go another direction with it?

