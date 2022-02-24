ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Cheryl Burke will 'not be commenting' on her divorce

By Celebretainment
 2 days ago
Cheryl Burke "will not be commenting" on her divorce from Matthew Lawrence. The 37-year-old dancer is to divorce her husband Matthew after three years of marriage and acknowledged that although she is usually an "open book" with fans, she now asks for their "understanding and privacy." She wrote on...

