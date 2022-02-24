ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

D.J. Reader latest to publicly lobby for Jessie Bates extension with Bengals

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
In a bit of news that should surprise nobody, key Cincinnati Bengals defenders would like to see the team re-sign star safety Jessie Bates.

Preferably, Bengals defenders would like to see that be an extension, not a franchise tag.

The latest to make this case publicly? Defensive tackle D.J. Reader, who tweeted the following: “Please get my boy his money.”

That comes on the heels of both corner Mike Hilton and linebacker Logan Wilson publicly making their case for the team to give Bates an extension.

The window for teams to apply the franchise tag to players before free agency just opened. Bates then set Bengals fandom on fire with a certain tweet before going on NFL Network and breaking his silence.

