Run Disney Races 2022 – Sign Up Links and Dates

Disney has a Haunted Mansion reboot movie coming and it just got a release date. On March 10th of 2023, audiences will be in for a scare with Owen Wilson and Rosario Dawson. As the months have passed since the announcement of the film, more stars keep getting added to this stacked cast. In addition to Wilson and Dawson, Lakeith Stanfield and Tiffany Haddish are also along for the ride. Making big movies about iconic Disneyland and Walt Disney World attractions is not exactly a new position for the company. But, the success of Jungle Cruise might have shown them a path forward. Casting numerous likable stars and delivering fun adventure is all that moviegoers want. If that weren't enough, Danny DeVito will also be starring in the movie too.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO