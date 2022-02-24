ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MacKenzie Scott donates $50 million to National 4-H Council

By Agweek Staff Reports
AG Week
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWriter and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has donated $50 million to the National 4-H Council — the largest single gift in 4-H's 120-year history. 4-H is the nation’s largest youth development organization and is the youth development program of the nation’s Cooperative Extension System and U.S. Department of Agriculture. It serves 6...

www.agweek.com

